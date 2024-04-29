Mick Jagger is taking time to explore the wonders of space while in Houston, according to an Instagram post shared by the Rolling Stones frontman.
Jagger posted a series of photos last week from Space Center Houston, part of NASA's Johnson Space Center, which was founded in 1961 and has acted as a hub for astronaut training and research.
"Thanks @nasa for being so welcoming to us," wrote Jagger, whose Rolling Stones tour kicked off Sunday, April 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston. "Great to be shown around by astronauts Josh Cassada, Bob Hines and Jessica Meir."
Meir, a NASA astronaut, marine biologist and physiologist, posted on X celebrating Jagger's visit as well.
"It was our pleasure @MickJagger, thank you for being such engaging, kind and incredible guests! We hope to see you again at @NASA_Johnson! You're certainly welcome to hang with @NASA_Astronauts anytime!" she wrote in response to the singer's post.
The collection of photos Jagger shared on Instagram showed the 80-year-old rock star exploring various parts of the station and posing in front of a sign in a control center that read "Welcome to Mission Control Mick Jagger" with his face in the center of the sign.
In another photo, Jagger peers down at his hands using what appears to be a virtual reality headset. The photo collection also includes shots of the music legend posing inside what appears to be an equipped spacecraft.
The Rolling Stones' latest tour, Stones Tour '24 Hackney Diamonds, will stop in 16 cities and includes 19 dates through the beginning of summer. It will come to a close July 17 in Santa Clara, California.