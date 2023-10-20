The album release party for the Rolling Stones' latest album, "Hackney Diamonds", on Thursday evening had some major surprises for fans in attendance.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood took to the stage at New York City's Racket NYC venue to play songs from the band's first album of new material in 18 years -- and Lady Gaga joined them to perform their single "Sweet Sounds of Heaven."

Mick Jagger and Lady Gaga perform during The Rolling Stones surprise set in celebration of their new album Hackney Diamonds at Racket NYC on Oct. 19, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ronnie Wood, Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards perform during The Rolling Stones surprise set in celebration of their new album "Hackney Diamonds" at Racket NYC on Oct. 19, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Questlove acted as house DJ for the event, which drew famous fans including Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Daniel Craig and his Oscar-winning actress wife, Rachel Weisz, and more.

The Stones played seven songs from the new album, including "Angry," "Whole Wide World," "Bite My Head Off" and their shared track with Gaga, "Sweet Sounds of Heaven," the album version of which also features Stevie Wonder. The band also delivered past classics like "Shattered, "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and "Tumbling Dice."

The 12-track album includes two tracks featuring the band's late drummer, Charlie Watts: "Mess It Up" and "Live By the Sword," the latter of which also features former Stones member Bill Wyman on bass.

In addition to guest appearances by Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder, the "Hackney Diamonds" tracks "Get Close" and "Live By the Sword" feature piano from Elton John, while "Bite My Head Off" has a bassline courtesy of Paul McCartney.

Here's the track listing for "Hackney Diamonds," which is available now: