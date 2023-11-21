The Rolling Stones are hitting the road in 2024 in support of their new album, "Hackney Diamonds."

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will perform in 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada on this North American tour, which kicks off April 28, 2024, in Houston, and concludes July 17, 2024, in Santa Clara, California.

The legendary British band promises to deliver some of their biggest hits -- like "Start Me Up" and "Satisfaction" -- as well as fan-favorite deep cuts and music off their newest album, their first studio set of new material since 2005.

Ronnie Wood, Steve Jordan, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards perform during The Rolling Stones surprise set in celebration of their new album "Hackney Diamonds" at Racket NYC on Oct. 19, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

News of the tour comes fresh off the Rolling Stones' latest Grammy nomination, a best rock song nod for the "Hackney Diamonds" lead single track "Angry."

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

For a full list of dates, visit RollingStones.com.