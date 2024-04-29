Jelly Roll says bringing his daughter Bailee onstage with him at the 2024 Stagecoach music festival was "really cool."
The "Need a Favor" singer had the audience sing "Happy Birthday" to Bailee in celebration of the teen's forthcoming milestone 16th birthday during his set on Friday.
"It was really cool, man," Jelly Roll told "Good Morning America" about the surprise. "She's about two weeks away from her birthday, but it was the closest I was ever gonna get to having that many people singing to her."
"She was embarrassed, but in a good way," he added. "Like in a real fun-hearted way."
Photos from the moment show Bailee's reaction as she stands beside her dad and embraces him.
Jelly Roll said he and wife Bunnie XO are "a big country music family" and have raised their kids -- daughter Bailee and son Noah Buddy -- to appreciate the genre.
"Her whole life she's listened to country music," he said of Bailee, adding that the teen was "fired up" to see Dwight Yoakam at Stagecoach.
Jelly Roll also reflected on performing at this year's music festival, calling it an "electric" experience for him as a performer.
"It felt like it connected everybody out there," he said of his set.
"There's a complete unified thing that happens at music festivals where everything not happening on the grounds of that festival doesn't matter anymore," Jelly Roll continued. "That's what makes music so special."