Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO is standing up for her husband.

The podcast host and model called out those who she says bullied the "Need a Favor" singer online in a TikTok video ahead of the new episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, saying in the caption it was "pretty therapeutic" to get off her chest.

"My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f****** weight, and that makes me wanna cry because he is the sweetest angel baby," she said in the video.

"My husband doesn't show it to you guys, but I'm gonna have a very vulnerable moment here: It hurts him," she continued.

Bunnie XO then took aim at those who think it's OK to say whatever they want about famous people.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre, on April 1, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

"The internet can say whatever the f*** they want about you, and they say, 'Well you're a celebrity, you're supposed to be able to handle it.' No the f*** we're not," she said.

Bunnie XO ended her video with a reminder to not bully people "because you never know where they are mentally."

"There are a lot of people who are not as strong as me that are on the internet, and they don't deserve to f****** be bullied," she said. "I'm sorry, I'm gonna stand up for all the f****** underdogs. You're never going to bully me, you're never going to lie about me or my family, and I will fight 'til the end."

Bunnie XO's comments come after Jelly Roll opened up to People earlier this month about how he has already lost around 70 pounds and hopes to lose another 100 by eating well and exercising in preparation for his Beautifully Broken Tour.

"I'm doing 2 to 3 miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now. I feel really good," he told the outlet.