"Dancing with the Stars" pro Britt Stewart and "CODA" actor Daniel Durant made their red carpet debut as a couple earlier this week.

The pair, both 33, stepped out together at the Los Angeles premiere of "Creed III" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Feb 27.

Stewart and Durant were at their most glam for their date night, with her rocking a semi-sheer metallic midi dress and him looking handsome in an all-black look.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "CREED III" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif.

"This may be the first, but we can't wait for many more nights like these!" the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post. "Thanks for having us #Creed3 ✨ We are grateful to see representation on the screen and access for everyone! 🤟."

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart at the premiere of "Creed III" held at TCL Chinese Theater on Feb. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles.