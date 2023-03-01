"Dancing with the Stars" pro Britt Stewart and "CODA" actor Daniel Durant made their red carpet debut as a couple earlier this week.
The pair, both 33, stepped out together at the Los Angeles premiere of "Creed III" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Feb 27.
Stewart and Durant were at their most glam for their date night, with her rocking a semi-sheer metallic midi dress and him looking handsome in an all-black look.
"This may be the first, but we can't wait for many more nights like these!" the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post. "Thanks for having us #Creed3 ✨ We are grateful to see representation on the screen and access for everyone! 🤟."
Stewart and Durant, who came in fifth place when competing together on "DWTS" season 31, confirmed their relationship in a pair of adorable Valentine's Day posts last month.