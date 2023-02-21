Michael B. Jordan is sharing more on why "Creed III" is an extremely personal project for him.

The actor returns as Adonis Creed in the upcoming film, facing off against his next opponent in the ring, his former childhood friend Damian, played by Jonathan Majors.

While appearing on "Good Morning America" Tuesday, Jordan said he's attached to this project because he's grown up with Adonis Creed.

"I think over the last nine years, it's the first character I actually had a chance to play three times," he explained. "So where I was personally with my life, you know in acting, you try to bring your personal life to the role as much as you can, you try to make it relatable."

He continued, "So for me on this one, I went through some transitional moments in my life and I tried to pour that into the character, into the 'Creed' family as much as I could."

ABC News Michael B. Jordan appears on "Good Morning America," Feb. 21, 2023.

Jordan is also making his directorial debut with "Creed III," a different type of role for Jordan that he said he loved.

When asked about his favorite aspect of directing, he said that it was seeing his vision actually come to life onscreen.

"I think as an actor you're always a part of somebody else's vision and you're trying to be the best you can to the best of your ability," he said. "But when you have a vision in your head -- and you can see it clearly -- to get other people to see the exact same thing that you see, I think that's really satisfying."

MGM The international poster for "Creed III" is seen here.

He said the hardest part of balancing his role onscreen with directing was time management.

"Being able to prep, train and prepare for the next day of shooting -- that's probably ... what the hardest thing was for me," he said.

.@michaelb4jordan, who makes his directorial debut in #Creed3, says he can't wait to direct another film: "All the lessons I learned I want to get back and do it again. I love it." pic.twitter.com/HK5xJ8Ua7a — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 21, 2023

Asked if he wants to direct again, Jordan said it's a must.

"I have to," he said. "All the lessons that I learned on this first try, I want to get back at it and do it again. I kind of love it. I love it."