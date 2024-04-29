Rihanna is sharing what fans can expect from her 2024 Met Gala look.
While talking to Extra on the gold carpet for the launch of her Fenty Beauty Soft'lit Foundation in Los Angeles on Friday, the singer said that her upcoming look for fashion's biggest night will be "very simple" compared to previous years.
"I'm actually keeping it real simple this year," she said.
"I think it's gonna come down to what my makeup and hair is gonna do so I'm gonna play with that," she added. "I have no idea what I'm gonna do with that."
Rihanna also said there are two options, but reiterated that it will be "very simple," "compared to everything I've ever done."
"I'm showing up for dinner," she joked. "Shout out to Anna Wintour."
In previous years, the singer and businesswoman has been known for her dazzling Met Gala looks from the yellow fur-trimmed cape by Guo Pei that she wore to the 2015 Met Gala, to the diamond-encrusted gown with matching headpiece by John Galliano for Maison Margiela that she wore to the 2018 event.
Rihanna, who is the mom of sons RZA and Riot Rose, who she shares with A$AP Rocky, said that her style has changed since becoming a mom.
"When you become a mom, your style goes from bleh to let's see what fits," she said. "And then you wanna be comfortable because you're moving around so much and then it's whatever fits. Right now my clothes are either too big or too small most of the time."
Next month, Rihanna's son RZA is turning 2. Ahead of his birthday, the singer said that she wants to make it a special celebration for him.
"I don't know if it'll go big, but I want it to be something he enjoys because the first one is really for the parents and everybody in his life, but the second one, he's more aware, he's more emotionally connected to things and I want it to be something that is stimulating for him," she said.
"He's very into sensory -- sounds, touch, climbing," she added. "He's active, he's fearless but still cautious at the same time. It's crazy."