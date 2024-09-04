The celebrity cast competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 has been revealed.
"Good Morning America" exclusively announced the full list of celebrities hitting the ballroom this season and their pro partners Wednesday.
The celebrities busting a move this season include "Real Housewives" star Phaedra Parks, "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Tori Spelling, notorious scam artist Anna Delvey and more.
Also in the cast are former "Bachelor" Joey Graziadei and former "Bachelorette" Jenn Tran of Bachelor Nation; actors Eric Roberts, Reginald VelJohnson and Chandler Kinney; athletes Danny Amendola and Dwight Howard; Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik; and model Brooks Nader.
Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning as co-hosts alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough when the new season premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on ABC.
Check out the full list of celebrities competing on "DWTS" season 33 and see which pro they will be dancing with below.
Phaedra Parks
Pro Partner: Val Chmerkovskiy
Phaedra Parks is a lawyer and businesswoman who starred on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" for seven seasons between 2010 and 2017. After a meme-filled turn on "The Traitors" earlier this year, the Georgia native announced her return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" for the forthcoming 16th season in July.
"Everybody knows I'm sassy, classy and some of my friends are a wee bit trashy, but if you come for this Mirrorball, it will get nasty," Parks teased to "GMA."
Danny Amendola
Pro Partner: Witney Carson
Danny Amendola is a former NFL player who won two Super Bowls in his career as a wide receiver for the New England Patriots. After 13 seasons in the NFL, Amendola retired in 2022. Since his retirement, Amendola competed on the reality series "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" and served as a coach for the Las Vegas Raiders for one season.
To get in the "Dancing with the Stars" spirit, Amendola stood up and showed off a touchdown dance for "Good Morning America." He slid across the floor with a skip and spiked a football on the floor as his co-stars cheered.
Amendola's former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski also sent him a video message of encouragement. "You bring that 'Dola playoff energy to the dance floor, you will [for] sure dominate, kid," said Gronkowski.
Joey Graziadei
Pro Partner: Jenna Johnson
Joey Graziadei, a tennis coach, first joined Bachelor Nation as the runner-up of Charity Lawson's season of "The Bachelorette." He then led season 28 of "The Bachelor," which ended with him engaged to Kelsey Anderson.
Graziadei conceded he feels the pressure to live up to the success of former Bachelors and Bachelorettes who competed on the show previously, but told "GMA" he was focused on making it to the finale.
"That's what we're going to build towards," he said.
Ilona Maher
Pro Partner: Alan Bersten
Ilona Maher is a professional rugby player who helped the U.S. women's rugby team to a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Maher is the digital cover star for the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and has used her platform to advocate for body positivity and bring attention to women's sports.
Maher called the Olympics her "life goal," but said she's bracing herself for the ballroom.
"I know it's going to be really tough and stressful," she told "GMA."
Chandler Kinney
Pro Partner: Brandon Armstrong
Actress Chandler Kinney has played Willa in the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise "Zombies" franchise since 2020's "Zombies 2." Kinney also starred as Tabitha "Tabby" Haworthe on "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" and "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School," continuations of the popular "Pretty Little Liars" franchise.
Kinney, who revealed she danced as a child, told "GMA" she was "nervous" and "excited" and complimented the talented cast and pros.
"I love the show because it requires showmanship and attention to detail," she said. "Everyone on the stage has proven they're more than capable of that."
Anna Delvey
Pro Partner: Ezra Sosa
Anna "Delvey" Sorokin is known as the notorious so-called "fake heiress" whose financial crimes and lavish lifestyle inspired the Emmy-nominated Netflix show "Inventing Anna" and was detailed in the book "My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress." In 2019, Delvey was convicted on eight counts, including grand larceny and theft of services. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison, fined $24,000, and ordered to pay nearly $200,000 in restitution. She was released on good behavior in February 2021.
When asked what she wanted viewers to know about her, Delvey told "GMA," "How good I am at cha-cha."
Eric Roberts
Pro Partner: Britt Stewart
Eric Roberts is an actor best known for "King of the Gypsies" (1978), "Star 80" (1983) and "Runaway Train" (1985), all of which earned him Golden Globe nominations and the latter earning him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor. He is the older brother of Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts and the father of actress Emma Roberts.
Roberts told "GMA" that taking on this role was "like a mile and a half" outside of his comfort zone. He also revealed that his family found out about his "Dancing with the Stars" inclusion in real time.
Brooks Nader
Pro Partner: Gleb Savchencko
Brooks Nader is a model who has appeared in the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue numerous times since winning the Swim Search open casting call in 2019. In 2023, she was featured in a "Baywatch"-inspired photo shoot on the cover of the magazine, alongside fellow cover models Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Martha Stewart.
Nader told "GMA" that, while she had some dance experience in high school, this would be "a new challenge," adding, "I'm so excited for it."
Reginald VelJohnson
Pro Partner: Emma Slater
Reginald VelJohnson is one of TV's most beloved dads, having played Carl Winslow on "Family Matters" for nine seasons between 1989 and 1997. He is known for playing police officer characters, famously playing Al Powell in "Die Hard" (1988) and "Die Hard 2" (1990).
"America is going to be shocked," VelJohnson told "GMA" when asked if he is ready for his new role.
Tori Spelling
Pro Partner: Pasha Pashkov
Actress Tori Spelling is best known for playing Donna Martin on "Beverly Hills, 90210" for all 10 seasons of the teen drama, which aired from 1990 to 2000. Spelling, who has appeared in the films "Troop Beverly Hills" (1989), "Scream 2" (1997)" and "Scary Movie 2" (2001) as well as the final "Sharknado" TV movie (2018), is also a New York Times bestselling author for her 2009 memoir "Stori Telling."
Spelling spoke about her former "90210" castmates Brian Austin Green and the late Shannen Doherty, who both competed on the show in previous seasons. Spelling said Green offered words of encouragement and that she knew Doherty would be "watching."
"I know Shannen will be watching over, and she always said you got to turn your power on. So, I'm doing it now," she told "GMA."
Jenn Tran
Pro Partner: Sasha Farber
Jenn Tran is fresh off "The Bachelorette" and is trading roses for sequins. Having first joined Bachelor Nation on Joey Graziadei's season of "The Bachelor," she was named the lead of "The Bachelorette" season 21 and became the first Asian American lead in the franchise. Tran's journey came to a dramatic end in a heartbreaking finale where she proposed to contestant Devin Strader, only for it to be revealed in the "After the Final Rose" special they had split.
Tran told "GMA" her experience on "The Bachelorette" will motivate her to succeed on "Dancing with the Stars."
"I think heartbreak is the best motivator for success," said Tran. "I'm out for blood. I'm ready."
Dwight Howard
Pro Partner: Daniella Karagach
Dwight Howard is a professional basketball player who has played 18 seasons in the NBA, including eight with the Orlando Magic. Howard won an NBA championship in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers. Howard has played professional basketball in Taiwan since 2022, following his departure from the Lakers.
Howard told "GMA" he's "been dancing my whole life, but not ballroom dancing."
On pro partner Daniella Karagach, Howard called her "amazing" and said, "I'm definitely going to trust her, follow her lead and have a lot of fun."
Stephen Nedoroscik
Pro Partner: Rylee Arnold
Stephen Nedoroscik, who was previously announced on "GMA" as a contestant last month, rose to national prominence at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he notched two bronze medals as a pommel horse specialist on the U.S. men's gymnastics team. According to USA Gymnastics, Nedoroscik has won four U.S. pommel horse titles, tying the record for most pommel horse championships in U.S. history.
Despite being used to high-stakes competition, Nedoroscik said he's "really nervous."
"The Olympics was so stressful. It's very difficult. But I've also never danced, so I'm really nervous about what's going to happen," he told "GMA," comparing the Olympics stage to the dance floor. "I guess I'm going to find out when I step out onto the ballroom floor."
"Dancing with the Stars" season 33 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming on Hulu the next day.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News, and “Good Morning America.”