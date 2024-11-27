Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson are the season 33 winners of "Dancing with the Stars."
With another season of "DWTS" in the history books, now is the perfect time to look back on the show's long legacy -- reaching all the way back to when the show premiered more than 500 episodes ago on June 1, 2005.
Each season, celebrities are paired with a professional dancer for their "DWTS" journey. Every week, the pairs tackle routines in pre-determined style -- and often based on a theme -- and are judged on their performance. The celebrity-pro couple who receive the lowest combined score between judges and viewers is eliminated, and this continues each week until only one remains: the champions, who win the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.
There have been 33 winners thus far across 32 seasons of regular competition and one all-star season (season 15).
Previous winners include legendary sports stars, iconic musicians, beloved Hollywood actors and everyone in between.
While we wait for another season of ballroom competition, scroll down for a full list of past winners and their pro partners:
Season 1: Kelly Monaco and Alec Mazo
Season 2: Drew Lachey and Cheryl Burke
Season 3: Emmitt Smith and Cheryl Burke
Season 4: Apolo Ohno and Julianne Hough
Season 5: Hélio Castroneves and Julianne Hough
Season 6: Kristi Yamaguchi and Mark Ballas
Season 7: Brooke Burke and Derek Hough
Season 8: Shawn Johnson and Mark Ballas
Season 9: Donny Osmond and Kym Johnson
Season 10: Nicole Scherzinger and Derek Hough
Season 11: Jennifer Grey and Derek Hough
Season 12: Hines Ward and Kym Johnson
Season 13: J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff
Season 14: Donald Driver and Peta Murgatroyd
Season 15: Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani
Season 16: Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough
Season 17: Amber Riley and Derek Hough
Season 18: Meryl Davis and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Season 19: Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson
Season 20: Rumer Willis and Val Chmerkovskiy
Season 21: Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough
Season 22: Nyle DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd
Season 23: Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy
Season 24: Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater
Season 25: Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold
Season 26: Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson
Season 27: Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess
Season 28: Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten
Season 29: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev
Season 30: Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach
Season 31: Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas
Season 32: Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy
Season 33: Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson
