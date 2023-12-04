Julianne Hough is revealing her get-ready routine before taking on the stage at “Dancing with the Stars.”

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video for “Good Morning America,” the two-time Mirrorball winner takes us through her routine – from waking up in the morning to preparing for her final look backstage during the semifinal week of ABC's iconic dance competition.

Hough returned to season 32 of “DWTS” as a co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. She debuted as a pro on the show in 2007 and served as a judge across multiple seasons.

After getting up in the morning, Hough shows off a beautiful view from her bedroom before greeting her dog, Sunny. She then takes a minute to get in her caffeine for the day.

“I needed coffee before I got in the shower,” she says.

Upon her arrival at the studio where the show is filmed, she heads straight to the glam session for the semifinals.

Sitting down in her makeup room, Hough reveals, “One of my favorite things is to actually hydrate and moisturize with a face mask before I do anything regarding my makeup because the skin is probably the most important thing in my eyes.”

Continuing the process, Hough moves on to another part of her glam session – her hair while joking to her fans, “The secret to a good tight face is actually not necessarily makeup, it’s the hair! But, you know, you need the good [eye] brows too.”

The “Get Ready” with Hough is not complete without a contour palette. Hough says she and her team have used the same palette throughout the season. “It’s so amazing,” she says.

Before dress rehearsal, Hough stops by the show rehearsal, which includes a practice session for her performance with Alfonso for finale week, set to air on Tuesday, Dec 5.

The last part of the day before the show comes as Hough puts her beautiful dress on and gets those final touches.

In the season's penultimate episode, each of the five couples will take the stage to showcase two all-new performances as they fight for a spot in the finale. The all-new episode of "Dancing with the Stars" airs Tuesday, Nov. 28 on ABC. Eric Mccandless/ABC via Getty Images

For the semifinals, Hough looks stunning, wearing a long white gown with white ruffles covering the top part of her body.

In the video, Hough says being co-host of “DWTS” is “the best job in the world.”

“It is a full circle moment coming here and being a dancer, a judge, and now hosting with Alfonso,” she says. “It’s pretty much the gift that keeps on giving.”

“Dance has really [come to] the forefront as our own representation of who we are as artists, and ‘Dancing with the Stars’ has completely made that possible,” she adds.