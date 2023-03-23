Carrie Ann Inaba is "elated" to have Julianne Hough back in the ballroom.
In a series of throwback photos Inaba shared on Instagram of the two of them when Hough was previously on "Dancing With the Stars," the reality show judge said Hough as a co-host is a "natural fit."
"She will have done it all," Inaba wrote in the caption. "She's danced, she's judged, she's won, and now she's co-hosting with @therealalfonsoribeiro!"
"It's just a testimony to the family spirit at @dancingwiththestars," Inaba added. "She may already have a real brother on the panel, but she feels just like a sister to me as well. Welcome back Julianne! Looking forward to a fantastic season with you! Love you my little sister! ❤️"
It was announced earlier this week that Hough would be co-hosting the hit dance competition show alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, who joined the show in season 31.
Hough competed as a pro for five seasons and acted as a judge for several seasons. She won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy in seasons four and five.
Hough's brother, Derek Hough, also competed on the show and won the Mirrorball Trophy several times before his role as a judge.
"It's such an honor to be rejoining 'Dancing with the Stars' as co-host," Hough shared in a statement obtained by "Good Morning America."
"The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," her statement continued. "The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again -- and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans -- for another exciting season."
Last week, "GMA" confirmed that Tyra Banks would be leaving the show as co-host after three seasons.
She told TMZ earlier that she was exiting "DWTS" to "focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV" from behind-the-scenes. She also told TMZ that it was "time" for her to move "from the ballroom to the boardroom."
"Dancing With the Stars" will return in the fall to Disney+.