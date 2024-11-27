Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson were crowned the winners of "Dancing with the Stars" season 33.
The duo took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy during the season 33 finale Tuesday night.
Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten came in second. Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong followed in third place, while Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold came in fourth place. Danny Amendola and Witney Carson placed fifth.
"It means everything," the former "Bachelor" star said about winning the Mirrorball. "This experience has been unbelievable, honestly. Everyone from the beginning. Ilona, you have been amazing this season. I love you. All the finalists, the judges, thank you for bearing with us. I tried my best, I promise. Thank you."
During the finale, the five final pairs each performed a redemption dance and a freestyle dance.
Read on to see how the night unfolded.
What did the partners perform during the redemption round?
In the redemption round, the finalists each performed a dance assigned by the judges.
Nedoroscik and Arnold performed a quickstep to "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts.
Graziadei and Johnson danced a cha cha to "Can't Stop the Feeling!" by Justin Timberlake.
Amendola and Carson took the dance floor and performed a tango to "I Had Some Help" by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen.
Maher and Bersten also performed a jive and danced to "Shake a Tail Feather" by Ray Charles & The Blues Brothers.
Kinney and Armstrong delivered a fun jive to "APT" by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars.
What did the partners perform during the freestyle round?
Each finalist got creative during the freestyle round and performed epic dance routines that showed off each of their personalities.
Nedoroscik and Arnold danced to "Viva La Vida" by Coldplay, which included special appearances by the Olympic medalist's gymnastics teammates.
Graziadei and Johnson performed a freestyle to "Canned Heat" by District 78 feat. Jake Simpson.
Amendola and Carson danced to two hit songs from "Barbie": "Pink" by Lizzo and "I'm Just Ken" by Ryan Gosling.
For their freestyle, Maher and Bersten performed a dance number to "Femininomenon" by District 78 feat. Mona Rue.
Kinney and Armstrong danced to "Hellzapoppin" by Eyal Vilner Big Band and "Move On Up" by Curtis Mayfield.
What other performances were in the finale?
The night also had a performance from the upcoming dance pros who will be joining the DWTS LIVE 2025 Tour to the hit song “Rush” by Troye Sivan.
The tour kicks off Jan. 7 in Richmond, Virginia, and is expected to hit several cities, including Boston, Minneapolis, and San Antonio, before wrapping up their tour in Hollywood, California, in April.
Season 32 winners Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy returned to the ballroom with an impressive performance to Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club."
Derek Hough also performed an Argentine tango to "Libertango" by Tango Bardo with Mark Ballas.
Additionally, contestants from the past season returned and performed epic dances, including "Family Matters" star Reginald VelJohnson, who performed a sweet dance number to the "Family Matters" theme song with his dance pro partner Emma Slater.
Other contestants who performed a final time on the dance floor were model Brooks Nader and her pro dance partner Gleb Savchenko, and former "Bachelorette" Jenn Tran and her pro dance partner Sasha Farber who performed a dance to "Reunited" by Peaches & Herb.
Tune into "Good Morning America" for a special "Dancing with the Stars" afterparty Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. ET.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."