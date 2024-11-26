The "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 finale is here!
The final five couples will take to the ballroom to compete one last time for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy tonight, Nov. 26, during the three-hour finale, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.
Those who miss the fun can also watch the next day on Hulu.
The episode will begin with an opening number to "Holiday" by Madonna and the pros from the DWTS LIVE 2025 Tour will perform a routine to "Rush" by Troye Sivan. Mark Ballas and Derek Hough will also team up for a routine set to "Libertango" by Tango Bardo while season 32 winners Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy return for a performance set to "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan.
Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will keep things moving along while Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough judge the final dances.
Those dances will include a redemption dance assigned to the final five couples by the judges as well as the highly anticipated freestyle round.
Scores from last week's semifinals will be combined with live voting and judges' scores from the finale to determine the season 33 champs.
Here's what dances each couple will perform during the "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 finale:
Danny Amendola and Witney Carson
Super Bowl champ Danny Amendola and his partner, Witney Carson, will perform a tango to "I Had Some Help" by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen in the redemption round.
For their freestyle, the duo will perform a routine to "Pink" by Lizzo and "I'm Just Ken," which Ryan Gosling sang in the "Barbie" movie.
Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson
"Bachelor" alum Joey Graziadei and his partner, Jenna Johnson, will perform a cha-cha to "Can't Stop the Feeling!" by Justin Timberlake from the "Trolls" movie in the redemption round.
The couple's freestyle routine will be set to Jamiroquai's "Canned Heat," as performed by District 78 feat. Jake Simpson.
Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong
"Z-O-M-B-I-E-S" and "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" actress Chandler Kinney and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, will perform a jive to "APT." by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars for their redemption round routine.
The duo's freestyle will be set to "Hellzapoppin'" by Eyal Vilner Big Band and "Move on Up" by Curtis Mayfield.
Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten
Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and her partner, Alan Bersten, will perform a jive to "Shake a Tail Feather" by Ray Charles & The Blues Brothers in the redemption round.
For their freestyle, the couple will perform a routine to Chappell Roan's "Femininomenon," as performed by District 78 feat. Mona Rue.
Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold
Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and his partner, Rylee Arnold, will perform a quickstep to "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts in the redemption round.
The duo's freestyle routine will be set to "Viva La Vida" by Coldplay.
A special "Dancing With the Stars" afterparty will air Wednesday, Nov. 27, on "Good Morning America," at 7 a.m. ET on ABC.
