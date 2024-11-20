Season 33 of "Dancing With the Stars" is ending with a dramatic twist.
All five couples in the semifinals advanced Tuesday night into next week's finale, a surprise twist that left Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and his partner Rylee Arnold on the floor in shock.
Nedoroscik told "Good Morning America" after the show that he would have been "very upset" if he and Arnold were eliminated.
When they advanced to the finale, "both of us were just like, floor time," he said.
Nedoroscik, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, will be joined in the finale by a fellow Olympian, Ilona Maher, who won bronze with the U.S. women's rugby team at the Paris Olympics.
Maher and her partner, Alan Bersten, and Nedoroscik and Arnold were told they were in danger of elimination on Tuesday before hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough announced that no one was going home.
Judge Carrie Ann Inaba gave Maher a vote of confidence when she told her, "You are the one who has come the furthest in this competition."
"It meant a lot, obviously," Maher told "GMA" of Inaba's words. "Yes, I might not be the best dancer, but I am improving every week, and that's what this show is about."
In addition to two Olympians competing, next week's finale will also be the first time a Bachelor star has reached the finale.
Joey Graziadei, star of season 28 of "The Bachelor," will compete with his partner Jenna Johnson.
The final two couples include actress Chandler Kinney and her partner Brandon Armstrong and Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola and his partner Witney Carson.
The three-hour finale of season 33 of "Dancing With the Stars" airs on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
A special "Dancing With the Stars" afterparty will air the next morning, Nov. 27, on "Good Morning America," at 7 a.m. ET on ABC.