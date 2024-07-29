Celebrities flocked to Paris, France, to see the world's best athletes compete on the global stage at the 2024 Olympic Games.
Artists like Nick Jonas, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande attended events and saw the sights, as did some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Tom Cruise, Spike Lee and Nicole Kidman.
The Olympic opening ceremony kicked things off Friday, July 26, with performances from Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Aya Nakamura and more.
See some of the famous faces who came out to explore the City of Lights and support the athletes at the Paris Games.
Lady Gaga
After her performance at the opening ceremony, Lady Gaga attended swimming and gymnastics events held in and around Paris. The singer also posted on her Instagram story in support of Team USA gymnast Simone Biles, sharing a video and writing, "She nailed it what an honor to be so close!!!"
Tom Cruise
Like Gaga, Tom Cruise also attended the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round.
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Erivo and Grande attended the opening ceremony red carpet dressed in their "Wicked"-themed outfits ahead of the fall release of the highly anticipated film.
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White
Canadian actress Nina Dobrev and three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White also hit up the opening ceremony red carpet and later attended the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round.
Anna Wintour
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour took in a tennis match on Sunday.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
The famous power couple checked out the women's street final on Sunday, cheering on the skateboarders.