New documentary details Simone Biles’ journey to Olympics
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC
Simone Biles is ready to go for the gold with her teammates.
The 27-year-old athlete shared a couple of photos to Instagram over the weekend of her and the other members of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team set to compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer.
The first photo shows Biles with Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Suni Lee -- all of whom competed at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Hezly Rivera, a newcomer to the Olympics this year, is pictured with the ladies in Biles' second photo -- swipe the post below to see it.
This year's Olympic Games kick off July 26 and run through Aug. 11.