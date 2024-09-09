Stephen Nedoroscik isn't the only one learning something new this season on "Dancing with the Stars."
Before hitting the ballroom for the first time, the two-time bronze medal Olympian, brought his season 33 partner Rylee Arnold into his domain -- the gym -- to teach her a few moves on the pommel horse.
"Are you ready? Are you excited?" Nedoroscik asked in the clip he shared to Instagram on Sunday.
Giving a nervous expression and a reluctant thumbs up, Arnold answered, "I'm scared."
Throughout the video, Nedoroscik shows Arnold the moves while being a patient and supportive coach, which pays off when Arnold proves she has some hidden potential on the pommel horse.
"That was insane. You killed that," Nedoroscik says when Arnold masters the move after a few falls. "How does it feel?"
"So good," Arnold replies with a smile.
The duo recently revealed their team name for "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 in a TikTok video: Team Arnold Pommel.
See the full celebrity cast of "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 here and see their photos with their pro partners here.
"Dancing with the Stars" season 33 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming on Hulu the next day.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News, and "Good Morning America."