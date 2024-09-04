The stage is officially set for "Dancing with the Stars" season 33.
"Good Morning America" exclusively revealed the star-studded lineup of "DWTS" celebrities and pros competing for the Mirrorball Trophy this season on Wednesday.
"Real Housewives" star Phaedra Parks is paired with three-time -- and reigning -- Mirrorball champ Val Chmerkovskiy, while notorious con artist Anna Delvey is paired with new pro Ezra Sosa.
Elsewhere, "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Tori Spelling is paired with Pasha Pashkov and NBA star Dwight Howard is paired with Daniella Karagach, while Olympians Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher are paired with Rylee Arnold and Alan Bersten, respectively.
"Dancing with the Stars" season 33 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 17, on ABC, with Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough returning as co-hosts and Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough back as judges.
Check out the full list of celebrity-pro partnerships below with their photos from the cast reveal morning on "GMA":
Danny Amendola and Witney Carson
Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa
Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson
Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach
Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong
Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten
Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko
Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold
Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy
Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart
Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov
Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber
Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater
