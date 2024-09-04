Tori Spelling on how friend Shannen Doherty helped her find her power for 'Dancing with the Stars'
Tori Spelling is crediting her late "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Shannen Doherty for helping her find her power.
It was announced Wednesday on "Good Morning America" that Spelling, 51, would be one of 13 celebrities competing on "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 alongside her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov.
"My whole life, I didn't believe in myself. I didn't believe in my power," Spelling told "GMA." "I really attribute me finding myself and turning on my power to my friend Shannen, who unfortunately we all just lost recently."
"[Shannen] is the one this past year that was like, 'It's time. You gotta turn your power on. Show your power,'" Spelling continued. "So I'm here doing it, I'm showing my power."
Doherty died in July at the age of 53 after a yearslong battle with cancer.
With Spelling headed to "DWTS," she becomes the fifth "Beverly Hills, 90210" star to hit the ballroom, following in the footsteps of Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, Doherty and Brian Austin Green.
Back in 2007, Ian Ziering and Jennie Garth both competed and came in fourth on their respective seasons, with Ziering partnered with Cheryl Burke on season 4 and Garth partnered with Derek Hough on season 5.
Doherty competed on "DWTS" season 10 in 2010 alongside pro partner Mark Ballas but was the first eliminated contestant.
Green competed on season 30 in 2021 with Sharna Burgess and was eliminated third. The couple are now engaged to be married and share one child -- 2-year-old son Zane -- in addition to Green's three children from his previous marriage to ex-wife Megan Fox.
Spelling said on "GMA" that Green knew she was going to compete on "DWTS" and offered her words of encouragement.
"He was like, 'You can do this. Believe in yourself.'"
"Dancing with the Stars" season 33 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming on Hulu the next day.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News, and "Good Morning America."