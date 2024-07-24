Tori Spelling is "grateful" that she was able to have one last conversation with Shannen Doherty before her death.
On the latest episode of her "90210MG" podcast with her former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star, Jennie Garth, titled "Remembering Shannen Doherty," Spelling described her conversation with Doherty as a "second chance."
"I've had a lot of death in my life," she said. "And I don't believe in regrets, but I have a lot of regrets that I didn't have that time to have a second chance to get past stuff from the past and look at all the good things and really talk it out and have that last conversation."
"And I feel like she and I had that and I'm super grateful for that," she added.
Spelling, who didn't share much about what she and Doherty talked about in their final conversation together, said that she "didn't feel ready" emotionally to talk about the death of her friend but wanted to do the episode for the fans.
"She was not just their childhood friend that they had grown up watching, but she was someone so strong, such a fighter and going through so much that on some level they could relate to her," Spelling said about Doherty's fans. "She was that person for them, that mentor to look up to, to keep going."
"I feel like I got so much strength from just knowing her as a young girl, growing up beside her for the years that I did," Garth said about Doherty. "And I learned a lot, about how to stand up for myself, how to fight for things that I believed in."
In addition to her conversation with Doherty, Spelling remembered moments that happened on set with Doherty when the cameras weren't on them.
"I can see right now the very first scene Jenn and Shannen and I had together at Mary Ann Moore's party," Spelling said. "It was a night scene at that house."
"That's the one that sticks out to me," she added. "Maybe it wasn't our first scene, but it was the first time I remember the three of us really bonding and me thinking like, we're all going to be friends. Like this was more than just being on camera. I was hopeful to fit in with you guys and you both were so accepting of me."
"I remember that night us just laughing," Spelling continued. "We filmed all night til the sun came up, which was a lot for teenagers.
"It was exciting," Garth added. "It was like a party.
Doherty died on July 13 at the age of 53 after a yearslong battle with cancer. Since the news of her death, many across Hollywood have mourned the actress and have shared touching tributes about her.