Tori Spelling is opening up about her divorce from Dean McDermott.

In part one of the first episode of her podcast, "MisSPELLING," which she launched on Monday, three days after she filed for divorce and which was recorded moments after she filed for divorce, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum said she "never felt more alone."

"I never felt more alone in a room full of friends doing a podcast," she said. "I never felt more alone in 50 years."

"I don't feel worth loving," she continued. "That's something that's just in you. It's not something I wanted or created, that starts when you're young, you know?"

Split image of Tori Spelling at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on Dec. 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, and Canadian actor Dean McDermott attends the 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on Aug. 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. Jesse Grant and Michael Tran/Getty Images, FILE

The actress and author, who cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce petition from McDermott, told listeners that it wasn't one thing that led to her decision to file for divorce, but a number of things that led to it.

"There were definitely red flags and he had anger issues and that started when we're dating like four months in," she said, detailing what she called their "fast and furious romance" in the beginning.

"I noticed a shift in our relationship," she recalled. "Literally the day I found out I was pregnant."

Spelling added, "We didn't get pregnant right away and my dad passed in June, and then days later, the beginning of July, I found out I was pregnant."

Spelling said she took the pregnancy as a sign, but said that hers and McDermott's relationship was "never the same after we started having kids."

"Our relationship definitely changed to the point where I felt like I was just in this alone with the kids," she said. "And it was a lot of responsibility while also rebuilding a career, which I did. We became a family brand."

"Meanwhile, behind the scenes it was all falling apart," Spelling added.

In the episode, Spelling also shares she says was her side of the phone call she had with McDermott following the moment the news of her divorce was made public.

(L-R) Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling attend the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children, Stand for Kids Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 10, 2023 in Universal City, Calif. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images, FILE

"I have to tell him and I'm super nervous because I don't like confrontation and yeah (that) probably had stopped me a really long time from wanting to do this and hurting him and protecting him and protecting the kids," she said after she called him the first time and he didn't respond.

On Monday, McDermott told the Daily Mail that the divorce was "a long time coming" and that "Tori and I are good."

Spelling and McDermott got married on May 7, 2006, in Fiji. Their marriage was documented in their reality show, "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood," which ran from 2007 to 2012.

According to the divorce petition, the couple separated on June 17, 2023.

They share five children together: Stella McDermott, 15, Liam McDermott, 17, Finn McDermott, 11, Beau McDermott, 7, and Hattie McDermott, 12.

McDermott is also a father to Jack McDermott, 25, from a previous relationship.

"Good Morning America" has reached out to Dean McDermott's rep for comment.