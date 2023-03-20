Some of the biggest television and film stars of the '90s reunited over the weekend in Hartford, Connecticut, for 90s Con.
Celebs from some of the most popular shows of the '90s, including "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Charmed," "All That" and more came together at the fan event for meet-and-greets and panels.
See some of the exciting moments below.
"Sabrina the Teenage Witch"
Some of the cast members from the iconic show "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" stopped by 90s Con to participate in a panel and meet with fans.
"This is our favorite, I think, convention that we've ever done," Beth Broderick, who played Zelda Spellman on the hit show, said in a 90s Con interview.
"Clueless"
Breckin Meyer, Elisa Donovan, Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone, who starred in the classic film "Clueless," also reunited at the convention over the weekend.
"Giving [the fans] joy, letting them feel the excitement of us being together, let them see where we are now you know, we're not teenagers anymore -- we've grown up," Dash said. "It's always fun to see their reaction. And it's also fun to see how they appreciate and love the movie and love the characters that we played."
"Beverly Hills, 90210"
Rebecca Gayheart, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Jason Priestley from "Beverly Hills, 90210" were all smiles as they posed for a photo at the convention.
"All That"
Some of the cast of the TV show "All That" came together at 90s Con as well.
"With 'All That,' it's like we grew up together," Kel Mitchell said. "So it's a super beautiful journey. We're talking about since '94. So it's almost 30 years of us, you know, all knowing each other."
"For us to be friends after this long journey is awesome," he added.
"Charmed"
Some from the cast of "Charmed," including Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty reunited during a panel at the convention.
"Hocus Pocus"
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the hit Disney film "Hocus Pocus," and some of its stars, including Jason Marsden, Vinessa Shaw and Omri Katz, reunited at 90s Con to talk about the movie.
"We just feel nostalgic," Shaw said in an interview with 90s Con. "It feels like a family reunion."