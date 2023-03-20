Some of the biggest television and film stars of the '90s reunited over the weekend in Hartford, Connecticut, for 90s Con.

Celebs from some of the most popular shows of the '90s, including "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Charmed," "All That" and more came together at the fan event for meet-and-greets and panels.

See some of the exciting moments below.

"Sabrina the Teenage Witch"

Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment Jenna Leigh Green, Nate Richert, Beth Broderick, Caroline Rhea and Melissa Joan Hart attend 90's Con, March 19, 2023 in Hartford, CT.

Some of the cast members from the iconic show "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" stopped by 90s Con to participate in a panel and meet with fans.

"This is our favorite, I think, convention that we've ever done," Beth Broderick, who played Zelda Spellman on the hit show, said in a 90s Con interview.

"Clueless"

Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment Breckin Meyer, Elisa Donovan, Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone of "Clueless" attend 90's Con, March 19, 2023 in Hartford, CT.

Breckin Meyer, Elisa Donovan, Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone, who starred in the classic film "Clueless," also reunited at the convention over the weekend.

"Giving [the fans] joy, letting them feel the excitement of us being together, let them see where we are now you know, we're not teenagers anymore -- we've grown up," Dash said. "It's always fun to see their reaction. And it's also fun to see how they appreciate and love the movie and love the characters that we played."

"Beverly Hills, 90210"

Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment Rebecca Gayheart, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Jason Priestly attend 90's Con, March 19, 2023 in Hartford, CT.

Rebecca Gayheart, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Jason Priestley from "Beverly Hills, 90210" were all smiles as they posed for a photo at the convention.

"All That"

Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli, Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell attend 90's Con, March 19, 2023 in Hartford, CT.

Some of the cast of the TV show "All That" came together at 90s Con as well.

"With 'All That,' it's like we grew up together," Kel Mitchell said. "So it's a super beautiful journey. We're talking about since '94. So it's almost 30 years of us, you know, all knowing each other."

"For us to be friends after this long journey is awesome," he added.

"Charmed"

Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment Drew Fuller, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory, Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs attend 90's Con, March 19, 2023 in Hartford, CT.

Some from the cast of "Charmed," including Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty reunited during a panel at the convention.

"Hocus Pocus"

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images, FILE Jason Marsden, Vinessa Shaw, and Omri Katz of the TV series "Hocus Pocus" attend the carpet at 90s Con, March 18, 2023 in Hartford, Connecticut.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the hit Disney film "Hocus Pocus," and some of its stars, including Jason Marsden, Vinessa Shaw and Omri Katz, reunited at 90s Con to talk about the movie.