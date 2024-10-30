Jenn Tran emotionally reflects on time with Sasha Farber after 'Dancing with the Stars' elimination
Former Bachelorette and "Dancing with the Stars" contestant Jenn Tran and partner Sasha Farber were eliminated on Tuesday's episode of "Dancing with the Stars."
Tuesday night was Halloween Nightmares night on "Dancing with the Stars," and Tran and Farber performed a contemporary routine to "vampire" by Olivia Rodrigo.
After their elimination, Tran and Farber opened up to "Good Morning America" about their time on the show and the partnership they formed.
Tran said she was experiencing "a whirlwind of emotions," after the elimination, saying she was "sad to see such an amazing experience go."
"We've had so much fun in rehearsals every day, we spent every waking second together -- like, what's life going to be like after this?" she said with a laugh.
She added that she felt "confused" and "anxious," "but also just so grateful."
"We weren't even supposed to be on this season, and by a twist of fate, we were put on it -- and it happened at a time in my life where I was at my lowest of lows, and suddenly was at a new high," said Tran, who revealed during the "Bachelorette" finale in September that she and ex-fiance Devin Strader had broken up after the show ended.
"It just proves that with every closed door, new opportunity comes, and I'm excited to see what this new door is going to open for us now," she continued.
Tran said the show was "such a great distraction" and that dancing helped her tap into her emotions. "I built so much confidence ... I just learned so much about myself, and I feel so much more connected to myself now," she said.
Farber, meanwhile, spoke highly of his time with Tran as well, calling her "a joy to work with" and "an incredible human."
"I'm lucky that I got to dance with her and meet her, and she really made coming to work so easy, and the in-betweens of, like, not work," he said, revealing the pair would hang out often and "be normal."
Farber added that he was "proud of Jen's growth as a dancer, as a human ... believing in herself."
"She really is a fighter," he said.
Tran compared her experience on "Dancing with the Stars" to her time on "The Bachelorette," saying, "I've cried here more than I ever cried on 'The Bachelorette,' minus the finale," she said.
She also described the pressure of the competition and spoke about the amount of time she committed to perfecting each dance.
"It's a lot," she said. "I mean, just like pressure that I put on myself. It's like you are putting in blood, sweat and tears every day at rehearsals, endless hours, like countless hours, and then to have one minute keeping yourself on the dance floor... like, it's a lot of pressure to put on yourself."
Farber elaborated on the pressure of performing for a live audience each week. "It's like everything's running through your head, and it's the ability to take over that and be like, you know what I can do this," he said.
"Dancing with the Stars" airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
