The stars of "Dancing with the Stars" are sharing the inspirations behind their routines for Tuesday's "Dedication Night"-themed episode.
The special night will offer the nine remaining pairs competing in the ballroom a chance to pay tribute to people or things that inspire them.
"The nine remaining couples take to the ballroom floor to honor influential figures/institutions in their lives through heartfelt performances," a release explaining the show's theme stated.
Below, take a look at the heartfelt dedications behind tomorrow's routines.
Jenn Tran on why she's dedicating her foxtrot to Taylor Swift
Parks gave an emotional explanation for dedicating her dance to her mother.
The actress said her mother "has sacrificed so much for me," and added, "It means so much for me as a mom to be able to show her how grateful I am for all that she's done for me."
Stephen Nedoroscik on why he's dedicating his Argentine tango to men's gymnastics
Nedoroscik shared that his routine would be dedicated to the sport that made him a superstar, saying "This is a time for men's gymnastics to grow in this country again. I really want this dance to represent how much it means to me."
Brooks Nader on why she's dedicating her salsa to her sisters
"We grew up all together watching 'Dancing with the Stars' in Louisiana, so it holds a very special place in our heart," said Nader, calling her three younger sisters her "built-in best friends."
Ilona Maher on why she's dedicating her rumba to her Olympics teammates
Maher shared that she would be dedicating her routine this week to her Team USA Women's Sevens rugby team, sharing, "They mean so much to me. We've been through the toughest of times together. It's been years of hard workouts, of early mornings, traveling the world, heartbreak, struggle, joys, lows and whatnot."
Chandler Kinney on why she's dedicating her contemporary dance to her mother
"She is the calm in the storm for me, and she's just ride or die for life," Kinney said of her mother. "I just hope that I make her proud."
Dwight Howard on why he's dedicating his rumba to his children
Howard shared that he would be dancing to his own song that is dedicated to his five children.
"It's so hard to even say messages to you guys, 'cause I just love you, and you mean the world to me," said an emotional Howard. "This song is for you. I just want you to know you can do anything you put your mind to."
Joey Graziadei on why he's dedicating his Viennese waltz to his fiancee, Kelsey Anderson
"I'm going to try to emulate our beauty, our love for each other and just try my best to make you proud," said the former Bachelor.
Danny Amendola on why he's dedicating his contemporary dance to his former coach
Amendola shared that his dance would be in tribute to his former coach at Texas Tech, Mike Leach, who died in 2022.
He called Leach "an instrumental person in my life, in my career … Mike had a very unique perspective on sports, on football and on life."
Watch "Dedication Night" on "Dancing with the Stars" Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET live on ABC and Disney+. The episode will be available on Hulu the next day.
