Ezra Sosa thanks Anna Delvey after 'DWTS' elimination for 'chance to see a different side' of her
"Dancing with the Stars" pro Ezra Sosa is speaking out after his elimination from the show on Tuesday evening alongside his celeb partner Anna Delvey.
The pro posted to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, thanking his partner, his "DWTS family," friends and family in an emotional post.
"I couldn't have asked for a more memorable experience," wrote Sosa, a first-time pro.
He also thanked his partner, notorious scam artist Delvey in his goodbye post, acknowledging her controversial past, writing "Yes, she's been controversial, but working with her gave me the chance to see a different side— one filled with her hard work, determination, and resilience."
Sosa thanked his "DWTS family" for his "unforgettable opportunity," noting, "I would not be the person I am if it wasn't for you all to allow me in this beautiful family."
To his friends, family and viewers, Sosa wrote, "this isn't goodbye. It's just the beginning of the next chapter.
Sosa addressed the end of his message to Delvey specifically.
"I want to thank you for dancing with me and for opening up. You allowed me to see a side of you that not many have, and I'm grateful for that. I truly hope that one day, America gets to meet that side of you too," wrote Sosa, adding, "They will love her just as much as I do. Wishing you the best and can't wait to hangout and make TikTok's soon."
Along with Delvey, "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Tori Spelling and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov were also eliminated at the end of the night.
When asked after her elimination what she was going to take away from her time on "DWTS," Delvey replied, "nothing."
Delvey later told "Good Morning America" her favorite part of her "DWTS" experience was "getting eliminated."
The pairs' combined score across both nights of "DWTS" was 35.
"Dancing with the Stars" season 33 will return for a two-night event on Monday, Oct. 7, and Tuesday, Oct. 8, with both episodes airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and streaming on Hulu the next day.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News, and "Good Morning America."