"Dancing with the Stars" brought the glamour and magic of the movies to the ballroom Tuesday for an Oscars-themed night.
The stars of season 33 hit the dance floor and jived, quickstepped, foxtrotted and more to dances inspired by Academy Award-nominated films as they vied for perfect tens from the judges.
But only one was able to achieve the highest score of the night with their scene-stealing choreography, and two couples were sent home in a double elimination.
Read on to see how the evening unfolded.
Who was eliminated?
At the end of the night, "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Tori Spelling and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, as well as notorious scam artist Anna Delvey and her pro partner, Ezra Sosa, were sent home.
The pairs' combined scores across both nights were a 36 for Spelling and Pashkov and a 35 for Delvey and Sosa.
Spelling called her experience on "DWTS" an "unbelievable" one and told her five children, "I love you. You can do anything you put your mind to."
For her part, when asked what she was going to take away from her time on "DWTS," Delvey replied, "nothing."
Delvey later told "Good Morning America" her favorite part of her "DWTS" experience was "getting eliminated."
Top score of the night
The top score of the night went to actress Chandler Kinney and her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong. The duo performed a moving rhumba to "What Was I Made For?" from the "Barbie" film.
After the performance, which earned them a 24 out of 30 and a total score of 47 for both nights, Derek Hough said Kinney was "made for dancing," while Bruno Tonioli said she made the rhumba "look easy."
Following close behind was basketball star Dwight Howard and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, with a combined score of 44 from both nights.
Lowest score of the night
Sitting at the bottom of the leaderboard were actor Eric Roberts and his pro partner, Britt Stewart, who performed a waltz to "The Godfather Waltz" from "The Godfather."
Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said she "saw improvement from last week" in Roberts' dancing but the performance only earned the pair a 15 out of 30, bringing their total score for both nights to 30.
Just above Roberts and Stewart were actor Reginald VelJohnson and his partner, Emma Slater, with a combined score of 31 from both nights.
Who's left, and what are their total scores for both nights?
Combining the scores from last week's premiere episode and this week's episode, these are the scores for all remaining couples:
Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong – 47
Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach – 44
Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson – 43
Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold – 43
Danny Amendola and Witney Carson – 41
Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy – 40
Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten – 39
Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko – 38
Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber – 38
Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater – 31
Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart – 30
"Dancing with the Stars" season 33 will return for a two-night event on Monday, Oct. 7, and Tuesday, Oct. 8, with both episodes airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and streaming on Hulu the next day.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News, and "Good Morning America."