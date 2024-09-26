"Dancing with the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba is sharing her reaction to the one-word response Anna Delvey gave after her elimination from the show.
After Delvey and her partner Ezra Sosa were voted off the show earlier this week, Delvey was asked what she would take away from the competition. "Nothing," Delvey replied with a chuckle.
Inaba told Entertainment Weekly she was "taken aback" by Delvey's comments in an interview conducted via email and published Wednesday.
"That was dismissive not only of the opportunity she was given, of her wonderful and supportive partner Ezra in his debut season, but also of all of us who work on the show-from the dancers to behind the scenes to the creative team," added Inaba.
Inaba added, "We all put in the effort to give her a fair opportunity."
"But I don't think she could see that and it's a shame. A little gratitude could have changed the narrative," she finished.
After the show, Delvey told "Good Morning America" her favorite part of her "DWTS" experience was "getting eliminated."
Delvey, a notorious scam artist, has reposted several videos related to her exit on Instagram. In one repost of the one-word on-stage answer, Delvey captioned the video "❤️ Haha."
In another post showing the moment, Delvey overlaid the iconic "Curb Your Enthusiasm" theme music over the moment meant to highlight an uncomfortable situation.
After the elimination, Sosa took to Instagram to thank Delvey, highlighting her "hard work, determination, and resilience."
"You allowed me to see a side of you that not many have, and I'm grateful for that. I truly hope that one day, America gets to meet that side of you too," Sosa wrote.
Inaba, who has judged "Dancing with the Stars" since its season 1 inception, co-judges alongside Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.