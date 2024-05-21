Chip and Joanna Gaines tackle new home renovation in 'Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse': See trailer
Chip and Joanna Gaines have their hands full with another fixer upper project.
In a new trailer for their newest show, "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse," the couple takes on a new home renovation project in a new neighborhood near Lake Waco in Waco, Texas.
The trailer shows the couple discussing their design plans for the 1960s home which has dramatic cliffside views, demolition on parts of the home and the challenges they’re faced as they give the home an updated look.
The home renovation project is a special one for the couple because it marks 10 years of their hit show, which premiered on HGTV in 2014.
"I think with this lakehouse, there’s something about it that just feels significant that this project landed on our ten year ‘Fixer’ anniversary," Joanna Gaines says in the beginning of the trailer. "So it kind of feels like…"
"It was really meant to be," Chip Gaines adds.
The six-episode series will air on Magnolia Network and HGTV across three weeks of double premieres, according to a press release. It will also stream the same day on Max and discovery+.
"When ‘Fixer Upper’ premiered ten years ago, we couldn’t have imagined the journey we had ahead of us," the couple said in a statement shared in the press release. "Though a lot has changed and evolved in the decade between then and now, our love for home is still at the heart of everything we do."
"We feel honored that we get to continue pouring into the stories of these homes across Waco, and we’re excited to share our latest project with you this summer with 'Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse,'" they added.
"Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse" will premiere on Sunday, June 2.