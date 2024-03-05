Chip and Joanna Gaines are tackling a new home renovation project.

To mark 10 years of their hit television show, "Fixer Upper," the couple is taking on a new home, this time a lakefront property in Waco, Texas.

"Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse," will premiere in June on the Magnolia Network and will follow Chip and Joanna Gaines as they renovate the property.

A teaser for the upcoming series shows Joanna Gaines walking through the home looking for Chip Gaines, eventually finding him hanging out in a tube on the lake.

"When 'Fixer Upper' premiered ten years ago, we couldn't have imagined the journey we had ahead of us," the couple stated in a press release about the new series. "Though a lot has changed and evolved in the decade between then and now, our love for home is still at the heart of everything we do."

"We feel honored that we get to continue pouring into the stories of these homes across Waco and we're excited to share our latest project with you this summer with 'Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse,'" they added.

Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 3, 2022 in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/Getty Images, FILE

In addition to "Fixer Upper," Chip and Joanna Gaines have built the Magnolia brand together, which includes a quarterly lifestyle magazine -- Magnolia Journal -- a lifestyle collection called "Hearth & Hand with Magnolia," and a coffee shop, Magnolia Press, in Waco.

Last year, they completed work on Hotel 1928 in Waco. Their journey on the project was highlighted in the show "Fixer Upper: The Hotel" on Max.

"Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse" will premiere on the Magnolia Network on Sunday, June 2.