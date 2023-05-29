“It feels like just yesterday that we were cheering him on as he took his first steps…but last weekend, as he walked across the stage to receive his high school diploma (!!) we were cheering him on as he took his first steps into a world beyond what he’s known. We’re so proud of you, Drake,” the proud mom wrote in a Sunday Instagram video post, set to Tracy Lawrence's "Time Marches On" and showing photos of young Drake over the years.