Chip and Joanna Gaines are celebrating 20 years of marriage.
The couple, who rose to fame on their HGTV series "Fixer Upper," shared sweet tributes to mark their wedding anniversary on Wednesday.
"What a wonderful 20 years," Joanna Gaines wrote alongside a series of photo booth snaps of the couple. "Happy Anniversary @chipgaines!"
The Magnolia co-founder attached Queen's hit "You're My Best Friend" to her post.
Chip Gaines shared a photo of his wife, describing her in his tribute as "the most incredible, most powerful, most beautiful woman" he's ever known.
"You've given me the most beautiful life and I'm so grateful to God for you @joannagaines," he wrote. "20 years ago today, you made me the happiest man on earth."
"Thank you for everything Jo 🥂" he added.
The couple are parents to five children: Drake, Crew, Duke, Emmie Kay and Ella Rose.