Jennifer Garner is one proud -- and emotional -- mama.
The "Alias" actress, 52, shared an Instagram post on Monday that features several photos -- and a video -- of her getting teary-eyed about her daughter Violet Affleck's high school graduation.
"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. 🎓," she wrote, adding "bless our hearts."
Photos show Garner inside and outside what appears to be a graduation event for her eldest child and one of her wearing celebratory "2024" glasses.
One snap and an accompanying video show the "Elektra" actress wiping away tears on an airplane as well.
Other celebrity moms took to the comments to send support to Garner.
"Oh honey ... I know. 😢 ❤️ You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs," Reese Witherspoon wrote.
"Well done 🎓❤️🥹," Michelle Pfeiffer added, with Gwyneth Paltrow chiming in, "I'm sooooo with you ❤️🩹."
Garner shares Violet, 18, with her ex Ben Affleck. They are also parents to Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.