Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet Affleck is entering adulthood.

"I'm about to have an adult," Garner told "Live with Kelly & Mark" co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Tuesday. "Three days. I'm three days from my eldest turning 18."

The actress, 51, who is known for films like "13 Going on 30," "Love, Simon" and more, added that Violet, 17, is also searching for colleges.

In this Dec. 1, 2022, file photo, Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, D.C. Nathan Howard/Getty Images, FILE

"She's in the middle of all that," Garner said. "It is exciting. I can see the stress, even though the excitement and stress go hand in hand. But she's handling it like a champ and she's totally in charge."

"I'm not having to say, 'Are you doing this, are you doing that?'" she added. "She's got it. She's a self-starter."

Garner shares daughter Violet with ex-husband and actor Ben Affleck, 51. The former couple also share daughter Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 14, and son Samuel Garner Affleck, 11.

Earlier Tuesday, Garner stopped by "Good Morning America" to promote her upcoming Netflix film, "Family Switch," in which she stars alongside Ed Helms and Emma Myers. According to a synopsis for the film, "Family Switch" follows two parents who swap bodies with their teenage kids due to a rare cosmic event.

In this Oct. 7, 2023, file photo, Jennifer Garner is seen in New York. Robert Kamau/GC Images via Getty Images, FILE

Garner told "GMA" co-hosts Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Lara Spencer that she watched the film with her son Samuel and his class. Garner said Samuel was "mortified" seeing her turn into a teenager in the film, but in the end, she said it was "so fun."

"It ended up being great," she said. "At first he looked at me and he was like, 'Mom, this is so embarrassing.' We made it through."