Jennifer Garner is celebrating her friend, actress Judy Greer, on her birthday.
"Twenty years with my JG," Garner wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of the two of them. "I sure am proud to be your friend."
"Happy birthday, @missjudygreer," she added.
The two starred in the 2004 film "13 Going on 30," which is about a girl named Jenna Rink (Garner), whose wish to be 30 comes true on her 13th birthday.
Since starring in the romantic comedy together, the two have remained friends.
During an appearance on "Good Morning America" in 2019, Garner reminisced about working on the film with Greer.
"We had so much fun together," Garner said. "She was my frenemy and we're still really good friends."
When Garner received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, Greer honored Garner in a moving speech.
"Fifteen years ago, someone paid me to be Jennifer Garner's best friend. In Hollywood, it's next to impossible to stay in touch with people after you finish a job," Greer said. "But from the minute I met [Garner], at our first rehearsal for '13 Going on 30,' I knew that I really didn't want that to happen."
"It's really hard work to stay friends with someone so long in any business, but in ours it can be particularly tough," she added. "I still am so inspired by her devotion to her girlfriends and I am so lucky to be one of them."