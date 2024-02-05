Many of the biggest names in the music industry were honored at the 66th Grammy Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles.

All eyes were on the four biggest awards given out each year: album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

Billie Eilish won the award for song of the year for "What Was I Made For?" while Miley Cyrus won record of the year for "Flowers."

Victoria Monét took home best new artist while Taylor Swift made history after winning the coveted album of the year trophy for "Midnights," becoming the first artist to win the category four times.

Going into the evening, SZA was the most nominated artist with nine nods, followed closely by Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Monét with seven nods each.

Trevor Noah hosted the star-studded awards show from the Crypto.com Arena. This was his fourth consecutive year hosting the show.

Check out a list of winners in some of the top categories of the night below.

Album of the year

"World Music Radio" -- Jon Batiste

"The Record" -- boygenius

"Endless Summer Vacation" -- Miley Cyrus

"Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd" -- Lana Del Rey

"The Age of Pleasure" -- Janelle Monáe

"Guts" -- Olivia Rodrigo

"Midnights" -- Taylor Swift - WINNER

"SOS" -- SZA

Record of the year

"Worship" -- Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" -- boygenius

"Flowers" -- Miley Cyrus - WINNER

"What Was I Made For?" -- Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" -- Victoria Monét

"Vampire" -- Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti--Hero" -- Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" -- SZA

Best new artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét - WINNER

The War and Treaty

Song of the year

"A &W" -- Lana Del Rey

"Anti-Hero" -- Taylor Swift

"Butterfly" -- Jon Batiste

"Dance the Night" -- Dua Lipa

"Flowers" -- Miley Cyrus

"Kill Bill" -- SZA

"Vampire" -- Olivia Rodrigo

"What Was I Made For?" -- Billie Eilish - WINNER

Best pop vocal album

"chemistry" -- Kelly Clarkson

"Endless Summer Vacation" -- Miley Cyrus

"GUTS" -- Olivia Rodrigo

"-" ("Subtract") -- Ed Sheeran

"Midnights" -- Taylor Swift - WINNER

Best country album

"Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" -- Kelsea Ballerini

"Brothers Osborne" -- Brothers Osborne

"Zach Bryan" -- Zach Bryan

"Rustin' in the Rain" -- Tyler Childers

"Bell Bottom Country" -- Lainey Wilson - WINNER

Best pop solo performance

"Flowers" -- Miley Cyrus - WINNER

"Paint the Town Red" -- Doja Cat

"What Was I Made For?" -- Billie Eilish

"Vampire" -- Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" -- Taylor Swift

Best rock album

"But Here We Are" -- Foo Fighters

"Starcatcher" -- Greta Van Fleet

"72 Seasons" -- Metallica

"This Is Why" -- Paramore - WINNER

"In Times New Roman…" -- Queens of the Stone Age

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff - WINNER

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Best Folk Album

"Traveling Wildfire" -- Dom Flemons

"I Only See The Moon" -- The Milk Carton Kids

"Joni Mitchell At Newport" [Live] -- Joni Mitchell - WINNER

"Celebrants" -- Nickel Creek

"Jubilee" -- Old Crow Medicine Show

"Seven Psalms" -- Paul Simon

"Folkocracy" -- Rufus Wainwright

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas - WINNER

Justin Tranter

Best African music performance

"Amapiano" -- ASAKE and Olamide

"City Boys" -- Burna Boy

"UNAVAILABLE" -- Davido feat. Musa Keys

"Rush" -- Ayra Starr

"Water" -- Tyla - WINNER

Best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)

"Bordado a Mano" -- Ana Bárbara

"La Sánchez" -- Lila Downs

"Motherflower" -- Flor de Toloache

"Amor Como en las Películas de Antes" -- Lupita Infante

"GÉNESIS" -- Peso Pluma - WINNER

Best melodic rap performance

"Sittin' On Top Of The World" -- Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

"Attention" -- Doja Cat

"Spin Bout U" -- Drake & 21 Savage

"All My Life" -- Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - WINNER

"Low" -- SZA

Best dance/electronic music album

"Playing Robots Into Heaven" -- James Blake

"For That Beautiful Feeling" -- The Chemical Brothers

"Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)" -- Fred again.. - WINNER

"Kx5" -- Kx5

"Quest For Fire" -- Skrillex

Best pop duo/group performance

"Thousand Miles" -- Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile

"Candy Necklace" -- Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste

"Never Felt So Alone" -- Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish

"Karma" -- Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice

"Ghost In The Machine" -- SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers - WINNER

Best Americana album

"Brandy Clark" -- Brandy Clark

"The Chicago Sessions" -- Rodney Crowell

"You're the One" -- Rhiannon Giddens

"Weathervanes" -- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - WINNER

"The Returner" -- Allison Russell

Best country solo performance

"In Your Love" -- Tyler Childers

"Buried" -- Brandy Clark

"Fast Car" -- Luke Combs

"The Last Thing on My Mind" -- Dolly Parton

"White Horse" -- Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Best pop dance recording

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" -- David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray

"Miracle" -- Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding

"Padam Padam" -- Kylie Minogue - WINNER

"One in a Million" -- Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

"Rush" -- Troye Sivan

Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television)

"Barbie" -- Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" -- Ludwig Göransson, composer

"The Fabelmans" -- John Williams, composer

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" -- John Williams, composer

"Oppenheimer" -- Ludwig Göransson, composer - WINNER

Best rap song

"Attention" -- Doja Cat

"Barbie World" -- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua

"Just Wanna Rock" -- Lil Uzi Vert

"Rich Flex" -- Drake and 21 Savage

"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" -- Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - WINNER

Best R &B album