Many of the biggest names in the music industry were honored at the 66th Grammy Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles.
All eyes were on the four biggest awards given out each year: album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist.
Billie Eilish won the award for song of the year for "What Was I Made For?" while Miley Cyrus won record of the year for "Flowers."
Victoria Monét took home best new artist while Taylor Swift made history after winning the coveted album of the year trophy for "Midnights," becoming the first artist to win the category four times.
Going into the evening, SZA was the most nominated artist with nine nods, followed closely by Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Monét with seven nods each.
Trevor Noah hosted the star-studded awards show from the Crypto.com Arena. This was his fourth consecutive year hosting the show.
Check out a list of winners in some of the top categories of the night below.
Album of the year
- "World Music Radio" -- Jon Batiste
- "The Record" -- boygenius
- "Endless Summer Vacation" -- Miley Cyrus
- "Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd" -- Lana Del Rey
- "The Age of Pleasure" -- Janelle Monáe
- "Guts" -- Olivia Rodrigo
- "Midnights" -- Taylor Swift - WINNER
- "SOS" -- SZA
Record of the year
- "Worship" -- Jon Batiste
- "Not Strong Enough" -- boygenius
- "Flowers" -- Miley Cyrus - WINNER
- "What Was I Made For?" -- Billie Eilish
- "On My Mama" -- Victoria Monét
- "Vampire" -- Olivia Rodrigo
- "Anti--Hero" -- Taylor Swift
- "Kill Bill" -- SZA
Best new artist
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét - WINNER
- The War and Treaty
Song of the year
- "A&W" -- Lana Del Rey
- "Anti-Hero" -- Taylor Swift
- "Butterfly" -- Jon Batiste
- "Dance the Night" -- Dua Lipa
- "Flowers" -- Miley Cyrus
- "Kill Bill" -- SZA
- "Vampire" -- Olivia Rodrigo
- "What Was I Made For?" -- Billie Eilish - WINNER
Best pop vocal album
- "chemistry" -- Kelly Clarkson
- "Endless Summer Vacation" -- Miley Cyrus
- "GUTS" -- Olivia Rodrigo
- "-" ("Subtract") -- Ed Sheeran
- "Midnights" -- Taylor Swift - WINNER
Best country album
- "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" -- Kelsea Ballerini
- "Brothers Osborne" -- Brothers Osborne
- "Zach Bryan" -- Zach Bryan
- "Rustin' in the Rain" -- Tyler Childers
- "Bell Bottom Country" -- Lainey Wilson - WINNER
Best pop solo performance
- "Flowers" -- Miley Cyrus - WINNER
- "Paint the Town Red" -- Doja Cat
- "What Was I Made For?" -- Billie Eilish
- "Vampire" -- Olivia Rodrigo
- "Anti-Hero" -- Taylor Swift
Best rock album
- "But Here We Are" -- Foo Fighters
- "Starcatcher" -- Greta Van Fleet
- "72 Seasons" -- Metallica
- "This Is Why" -- Paramore - WINNER
- "In Times New Roman…" -- Queens of the Stone Age
Producer of the year, non-classical
- Jack Antonoff - WINNER
- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Best Folk Album
- "Traveling Wildfire" -- Dom Flemons
- "I Only See The Moon" -- The Milk Carton Kids
- "Joni Mitchell At Newport" [Live] -- Joni Mitchell - WINNER
- "Celebrants" -- Nickel Creek
- "Jubilee" -- Old Crow Medicine Show
- "Seven Psalms" -- Paul Simon
- "Folkocracy" -- Rufus Wainwright
Songwriter of the year, non-classical
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas - WINNER
- Justin Tranter
Best African music performance
- "Amapiano" -- ASAKE and Olamide
- "City Boys" -- Burna Boy
- "UNAVAILABLE" -- Davido feat. Musa Keys
- "Rush" -- Ayra Starr
- "Water" -- Tyla - WINNER
Best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)
- "Bordado a Mano" -- Ana Bárbara
- "La Sánchez" -- Lila Downs
- "Motherflower" -- Flor de Toloache
- "Amor Como en las Películas de Antes" -- Lupita Infante
- "GÉNESIS" -- Peso Pluma - WINNER
Best melodic rap performance
- "Sittin' On Top Of The World" -- Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
- "Attention" -- Doja Cat
- "Spin Bout U" -- Drake & 21 Savage
- "All My Life" -- Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - WINNER
- "Low" -- SZA
Best dance/electronic music album
- "Playing Robots Into Heaven" -- James Blake
- "For That Beautiful Feeling" -- The Chemical Brothers
- "Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)" -- Fred again.. - WINNER
- "Kx5" -- Kx5
- "Quest For Fire" -- Skrillex
Best pop duo/group performance
- "Thousand Miles" -- Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile
- "Candy Necklace" -- Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
- "Never Felt So Alone" -- Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
- "Karma" -- Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice
- "Ghost In The Machine" -- SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers - WINNER
Best Americana album
- "Brandy Clark" -- Brandy Clark
- "The Chicago Sessions" -- Rodney Crowell
- "You're the One" -- Rhiannon Giddens
- "Weathervanes" -- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - WINNER
- "The Returner" -- Allison Russell
Best country solo performance
- "In Your Love" -- Tyler Childers
- "Buried" -- Brandy Clark
- "Fast Car" -- Luke Combs
- "The Last Thing on My Mind" -- Dolly Parton
- "White Horse" -- Chris Stapleton - WINNER
Best pop dance recording
- "Baby Don't Hurt Me" -- David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
- "Miracle" -- Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding
- "Padam Padam" -- Kylie Minogue - WINNER
- "One in a Million" -- Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
- "Rush" -- Troye Sivan
Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television)
- "Barbie" -- Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" -- Ludwig Göransson, composer
- "The Fabelmans" -- John Williams, composer
- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" -- John Williams, composer
- "Oppenheimer" -- Ludwig Göransson, composer - WINNER
Best rap song
- "Attention" -- Doja Cat
- "Barbie World" -- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
- "Just Wanna Rock" -- Lil Uzi Vert
- "Rich Flex" -- Drake and 21 Savage
- "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" -- Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - WINNER
Best R&B album
- "Girls Night Out" -- Babyface
- "What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)" -- Coco Jones
- "Special Occasion" -- Emily King
- "JAGUAR II" -- Victoria Monét - WINNER
- "CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP" -- Summer Walker