Patrick Mahomes' baby girl might be her daddy's No. 1 fan, but she clearly isn't a fan of Santa.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes, took to Instagram earlier this week to show how their 1-year-old daughter Sterling's meeting went with Saint Nick.

"We didn't love Santa, but we didn't scream!" Brittany captioned the post, dated Dec. 19, adding a laughing-face emoji. Patrick responded in the comments with two red heart emojis.

In the photos, Brittany is wearing a floor-length emerald green dress while Patrick is wearing ripped jeans and a short-sleeve, blue button-up shirt.

Sterling is dressed in festive overalls, a black top, red leggings and black boots.

While the first photo shows the adorable Santa encounter, the second is a shot of the trio in front of the Christmas tree -- with Sterling giving an equally unimpressed reaction.