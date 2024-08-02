Simone Biles has some new bling!
After winning her second Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games this week -- her ninth overall -- she flashed a sparkly goat necklace, a nod to her record-breaking G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) status in women's gymnastics.
Biles' necklace features a diamond pendant designed by Janet Heller Fine Jewelry. The pendant is a three-dimensional structure with 546 diamonds, according to an Instagram post shared by the brand.
Biles commissioned the GOAT necklace, as well as an Olympic rings necklace, from Janet Heller Fine Jewelry.
"Crafted with meticulous precision, this piece reflects her dedication, perseverance and the spirit that has inspired generations," the company stated.
After her recent win, Biles mentioned that three years ago, she thought she'd never step foot on a gym mat again.
"Super proud of my performance tonight, couldn't be prouder, " she said.
In addition to winning big at the women's gymnastics individual all-around competition, Biles also struck gold with fellow Team USA stars Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera in the women's team competition.
With that win, Biles became the most-decorated American gymnast in history -- breaking a tie with the Shannon Miller for most overall medals.
This isn't the first time Biles has proclaimed her G.O.A.T. status. In 2021, she wore a leotard embellished with a dazzling goat for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
She told Marie Claire at the time that the custom look was a way of hitting back at haters.
"I didn't feel like it was necessarily fair how they could keep saying whatever they wanted, but then if I said something, it wasn't fair, " she said. "[The haters] were joking like, 'I swear, if she put a goat on her leo, blah, blah, blah."
She added, "That would make them so angry. And then I was like, 'Oh, that's actually a good idea. Let's make the haters hate it, and the fans love it.' And so that's exactly what we did and why we did it."