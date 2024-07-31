Simone Biles has a message for anyone that wants to critique her her hairstyle for the women's gymnastics team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Olympic gold medalist took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to share a video of herself sporting a high ponytail and black tank top. In the video, she's seen looking into the camera along with a caption that reads, "Don't come for me about my hair. IT WAS DONE but bus has NO AC & it's like 9,000 degrees ... oh & a 45 min ride."
She followed the first clip with another of herself with the caption, "Gonna hold your hand when I say this ... next time you wanna comment on a black girls hair. JUST DON'T."
This isn't the first time Biles has addressed public and social media commentary about her hair.
In an interview with Elle published earlier this month, Biles, who is now the most decorated gymnast in U.S. Olympics history, said she is finally learning to love her hair and the texture that she has, as well as the styles she can do.
"I used to worry about [my hair being considered] not professional," said Biles. "But I'm not embarrassed about it anymore."
She also opened up about not being taught how to do her hair, and always going to professionals to have it styled.
In 2023, Biles, who is married to NFL star Jonathan Owens, was met with negative feedback online after sharing pictures from their wedding day.
Reflecting on the criticism she received, Biles said "Most of the backlash we get is from our own community, which is unfortunate."
"I don't really care if my edges aren't smooth," she added. "I never thought about my hair like the way other people see it."
Biles' outstanding performance alongside the rest of the Team USA women's gymnastics squad -- which also includes Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey -- carried the U.S. to gold at this year's Olympics.
Biles, an eight-time Olympic medalist, has also qualified to compete in the individual event finals for balance beam, floor and vault.