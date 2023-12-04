Simone Biles is husband Jonathan Owens' biggest fan.

The 26-year-old Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast was on the sidelines cheering on Owens, 28, and the Green Bay Packers in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Biles wore a puffy Packers jacket with Owens' No. 34 on her left chest and his last name across the hood as she cheered him on.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles looks on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisc. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

At one point, the couple, who tied the knot in April, shared a sweet kiss on the sidelines.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles kisses husband Jonathan Owens #34 of the Green Bay Packers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisc. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Biles' cheerleading must have worked, because Owens and the Packers defeated the Chiefs by a score of 27-19. Owens, a safety, was tied for the team lead with five solo tackles in the game.

Taylor Swift also attended the game and was seen cheering on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs alongside Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.