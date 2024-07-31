Jonathan Owens is one proud husband.
The Chicago Bears safety took to Instagram on July 30 to share a celebratory Instagram post after his wife Simone Biles won the gold medal alongside the U.S. women's gymnastics team at the 2024 Olympics.
"Witnessing history every time you step on the mat 😍🔥," he wrote. "Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!!"
"Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!!" he continued. "So thankful i was there to see it ❤️🤍💙."
Owens' post from Paris featured photos of him and Biles together, including one of them sharing a sweet kiss in celebration.
"Means the world you're here," Biles wrote in the comments.
In winning the gold medal for Team USA alongside teammates Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera, Biles became the most-decorated American gymnast in history, with eight Olympic medals in total.