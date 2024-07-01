Simone Biles will have her husband Jonathan Owens by her side at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.
While speaking to reporters after winning the Olympics Trials in Minnesota on Sunday, the gymnast shared that the Chicago Bears player will skip part of training camp to attend the Olympic Games to support her.
"The Bears are actually granting him a couple days off from training camp, so he'll be there," the Olympian said, per People. "Yes, for just a short little time."
She continued, "I think it's super exciting that we get to be in each other's elements and supporting each other's dreams and goals…And yeah, it is these memories that we make that we'll never get back."
Biles explained she and Owens try to make time to be there for each other when they could.
"So anytime we can show up for one another and support, we just get super excited because our schedules don't align that much," she added. "So whenever it does, it's really important for the both of us to show up and support."
At the Olympic Trials, Biles earned a spot to represent the U.S. women's gymnastics team at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, which will kick off with the Opening Ceremony on July 26.
Biles, who was the top winner of the women's trials, will lead the team -- also consisting of Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera and Suni Lee -- in her third Olympics after winning her ninth U.S. all-around title last month.
Biles and Owens got married in a courthouse wedding in April 2023 before having a destination wedding.
The couple celebrated their first anniversary in April with both posting sweet tributes to each other on their Instagram.
"I'm excited for many more to come," she said in part at the time. "I wish I could marry you a million times more! I love you so much!"
Meanwhile, alongside a sweet image of him and Biles from their courthouse wedding, Owens said, "One year down."
"Man does time fly, i love you so much baby," he added.