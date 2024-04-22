Simone Biles is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Jonathan Owens.
On Monday, the Olympic gymnast shared a sweet post on Instagram with photos of her and Owens.
"this is your sign to marry your best friend," she wrote in the caption. "happy 1st anniversary 👨🏾💼🤍🤞🏾👰🏾♀️🕊️"
"I'm excited for many more to come," she continued. "I wish I could marry you a million times more! I love you so much!"
On his Instagram story, Owens shared a sweet image of him and Biles from their courthouse wedding and said, "One year down."
"Man does time fly, i love you so much baby," he added.
Biles and Owens got married in a courthouse wedding in April 2023 before having a destination wedding.
Since then, the couple has kept their followers updated about life as a married couple, including details about the renovation of their home.