Simone Biles is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Jonathan Owens.

On Monday, the Olympic gymnast shared a sweet post on Instagram with photos of her and Owens.

"this is your sign to marry your best friend," she wrote in the caption. "happy 1st anniversary 👨🏾‍💼🤍🤞🏾👰🏾‍♀️🕊️"

"I'm excited for many more to come," she continued. "I wish I could marry you a million times more! I love you so much!"

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers, Jan. 29, 2024, in Houston. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

On his Instagram story, Owens shared a sweet image of him and Biles from their courthouse wedding and said, "One year down."

"Man does time fly, i love you so much baby," he added.

Biles and Owens got married in a courthouse wedding in April 2023 before having a destination wedding.

Since then, the couple has kept their followers updated about life as a married couple, including details about the renovation of their home.