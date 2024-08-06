Simone Biles and her niece are twinning!
During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Simone Biles was supported by her family members who were in attendance at the games, including her 20-month-old niece, Ronni Biles.
In a video shared by Ronni's parents, Ronald Biles Jr. and Sammi Biles, on Instagram last week, Ronni Biles can be seen donning the mini version of Simone Biles' "Go for Glory" gymnastics uniform by GK Elite.
The clip shows Ronni adorably jumping and clapping in bed while her mom can be heard sweetly calling out her name, acting as if the little girl was in the gymnastic competition.
"LFGGGG team finalll✨do it for the little girl inside of each of you 🫶🏼," the couple wrote in the caption. "we love & support yall no matter what!!!"
"let's gooooo 🤍TT @simonebiles, auntie hype queen Jo @jordanchiles , & TEAM 🇺🇸 @usagym," the caption continued. "we will be cheering loud & proud in Bercy arena 🏟️🇫🇷 ✨thank you @gkelite for letting me look like all the queens out on the floor today!"
Ronald Biles Jr. is Simone Biles' older brother and is the son of Ronald Biles, Simone Biles' biological grandfather and his wife of over 40 years, Nellie Biles, who adopted Simone when she was 6 years old.
Baby Ronni is often seen at Biles' gymnastics competitions, including the Paris Olympics.
Last week, Ronald Biles Jr. also shared photos on Instagram of the whole family traveling to Paris.
"We're OFFICIALLY on our way Paris!!!! I'm still in shock and can't believe we're all going," he wrote in the caption. "Thank you Mom & Dad for all the support and help as well ... LET'S GO SIMONE and TEAM USA 🇺🇸!!! Looking forward to seeing y'all ladies soon in Paris."
Biles has brought home a total Olympic medal count of 11 overall, seven of which are gold, including four from the 2024 Paris Games.