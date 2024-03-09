Here is what to know about 2024 Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel and his family as the late-night personality and world-famous comedian takes center stage on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

This is Kimmel's fourth time hosting the Academy Awards, the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" star previously hosted the show in 2017, 2018 and 2023. The latest hosting performance will put Kimmel alongside the entertainment greats: Johnny Carson, Billy Crystal and Bob Hope who all hosted the ceremony numerous times.

Kimmel said the quality of the movies nominated this year played a large role in his decision to host the Oscars again.

"I think they're all really good," said Kimmel, in a recent interview with "Good Morning America" host Lara Spencer. "There are movies that people have actually seen which makes it a lot easier to make jokes about them," he said.

Kimmel, 56, began his storied career in late-night television in 2003 with the debut of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on ABC.

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images, FILE

The comedian's run has spanned more than two decades and has been marked by popularity for his quick wit and ability to take on a range of diverse subject matter including politics, entertainment and sports.

Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, whom he married in 2013, is a co-executive producer of the Oscars for the second time this year.

Kimmel and McNearney share two children, Billy Kimmel and Jane Kimmel. Kimmel also shares two children with his ex-wife, Gina Maddy, Katie and Kevin Kimmel.

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney attend The Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards Party at Otium, Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Molly McNearney

McNearney, Kimmel's wife, has blazed an impressive career in the entertainment industry in her own right.

On top of her role as co-executive producer for the Oscars, McNearney is also the co-head writer for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

In 2021, McNearney appeared on the show multiple times in a segment called "Win Jimmy's Crap!" where she declutters their home by gifting a wide array of Kimmel's personal items to "contestants" on the street.

McNearney has appeared as an actress in a variety of works including the 2019 film "Murder Mystery," starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, and one episode of "The Morning Show."

The producer spoke to "Good Morning America" host Spencer about the overwhelming experience of being married to the host of the Oscars, a show she is working to create.

"It never ends," said McNearney. "You can not get away from it. We don't."

McNearney joked about work discussions over the dinner table and Kimmel pitching jokes to her while she's brushing her teeth.

"Even the kids are like, 'Can you guys stop talking about work while we're eating,' and we're like, 'Fair point,'" she said.

McNearney and Kimmel's 2013 California wedding attracted stars from across Hollywood including Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Matt Damon.

Katie Kimmel

Born in August 1991, Katie Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel's eldest daughter whom he shares with his first wife, is an artist who frequently shares images of her work on Instagram.

In 2021, Kimmel celebrated his daughter's 30th birthday on Instagram with a post. "Happy 30th birthday to this talented and delightful baby," read the post. "So proud of what a great person you've become. Thanks for making me a Dad, Little Head."

Kevin Kimmel

Kevin Kimmel, born in 1993, is the second eldest of all of Kimmel's children and the second child he shares with Maddy.

Through the years, Kevin Kimmel has posted on Instagram about the bond he has with his dad, celebrating landmarks like his birthday and Father's Day.

In this June 11, 2019, file photo, television host Jimmy Kimmel, wife Molly McNearney, and children William and Jane arrive for the world premiere of "Toy Story 4" at El Capitan theater in Hollywood, Calif. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Jane Kimmel

Born in July 2014, Jane Kimmel is the eldest of the children shared by McNearney and Kimmel. Jane has appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" multiple times. In one segment, when Kimmel and McNearney pick up a hitchhiking Olivia Rodrigo while taking the family to school, Jane shows off her personality, clasping her hands over her mouth in disbelief when Rodrigo enters the car, only to sing-along with the pop star on her way to school.

In 2017, Jane appeared in a video shortly after Halloween in which Kimmel joked with Jane that he had eaten all of her Halloween candy. Her nonchalant reaction and control of her emotions went viral gathering 26 million views on YouTube.

Billy Kimmel

In 2017, Kimmel shared that Billy was diagnosed with rare and potentially dangerous cardiac defects in his first days.The experience moved Kimmel to speak openly about the need to insure those with pre-existing health conditions.

"Happy 5th birthday to our little nut," wrote Kimmel in an Instagram post celebrating Billy in 2022.

Billy was also featured in the Olivia Rodrigo segment on Kimmel's show, where Billy sings with Rodrigo in the back seat.