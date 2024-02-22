Jimmy Kimmel is opening up about the next phase of his career, hinting that his time as host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" may be winding down.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 56-year-old talk show host -- who is gearing up to host the Academy Awards for the fourth time -- said his current contract might be his last.

"I think this is my final contract," he told the publication. "I hate to even say it, because everyone's laughing at me now -- each time I think that, and then it turns out to not be the case."

However, after having recently celebrated the show's 21st anniversary, Kimmel said the time he has remaining on his current contract might be satisfactory enough for him.

"I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good," he noted. "That seems like enough."

As for what he would spend his free time doing after the show, Kimmel admitted he doesn't know what the future holds for him.

"It might not be anything that anyone other than me is aware of," he said, listing some of his hobbies like cooking, drawing and learning to make sculptures.

Kimmel admitted seeing his grandfather die and knowing he felt he still had many things he wanted to do but never got to do "bums [him] out a little bit."

"I know that when I die, if I'm fortunate enough to die on my own terms in my own bed, I'm going to think, 'Oh, I was never able to get to this, and I was never able to get to that,'" he said. "I just know it about myself."

"Good Morning America" will have a special interview with Kimmel ahead of the 2024 Oscars, which are taking place Sunday, March 10, live on ABC.