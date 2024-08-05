While star gymnast Simone Biles has had some flipping good beauty moments, she says her past experience with Botox didn't quite stick.
The Olympic gold medalist chatted about trying out the cosmetic procedure earlier this year during a "get ready with me" video she posted before competing in the women's gymnastics all-around finals at the Paris Games.
"So, for my 27th birthday, I got Botox, like, baby Botox, just right here in my T-zone, and I did not like it," said Biles. "So I haven't got it again, and mind you, that was back in March."
Biles went on to explain that after trying Botox, her eyebrow would rise while she was at practice to the point where others would call it out. She said she would feel it, but couldn't get it back down for about 20 seconds. "It would randomly do that," she said.
The star gymnast demonstrated how she can now freely move her eyebrows up and down. "Now, I can do all the facials... so, not doing that again."
Throughout the rest of her getting ready video, Biles continued to apply a full face of makeup using several highlighting and contouring techniques.
Biles also revealed in the video that she's thinking about getting more tattoos that might be "an ode to Paris" after this year's Games wrap. She currently has several, including Olympic rings on her forearm.
In addition to winning gold at the all-around finals at this year's Olympics, Biles earned gold medals on vault and in the team competition alongside fellow Team USA members Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera.
She also earned a silver medal in the women's individual floor exercise final.
Her recent wins brought her total Olympic medal count to 11, making her the most decorated gymnast in history.