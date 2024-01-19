Simone Biles is serving up some serious glam — and it's so flipping good!

The Olympic gymnast posted up-close and personal snaps of her face in Instagram, writing "love a good gameday glam."

In the series of photos, she's wearing voluminous eyelashes, neutral tones of eyeshadow, blush, and glossy lips.

She paired the look with shiny, straight hair and stud earrings.

Biles also tagged makeup artist Alayza Casey, who created her look before Simone headed off to support her husband Jonathan Owens' Green Bay Packers in their NFL playoff win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Casey also posted Biles' look, tagging that she used Lilly Lashes' Aspen set.

Prior to posting her makeup photos, Biles gave fans a peek at her full look, which included a black leather motorcycle jacket, a crop top, leggings, and cowboy boots that were green, black, white and yellow — similar to the Green Bay Packers' uniform colors.

The Olympic gold medal winner was also on the sidelines the week prior to the win over Dallas, when her husband's team played the Kansas City Chiefs. For that game, Biles wore a Packers-themed puffer jacket with Owens' No. 34 embroidered on it.

The newlyweds officially tied the knot in April 2023 during a courthouse ceremony and are currently building a house together.