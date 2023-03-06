Simone Biles and her fiancé Jonathan Owens are building a home together.
In an Instagram post over the weekend, the Olympic gold medalist shared a series of photos of her and Owens on an empty piece of land.
"A home is made with love & dreams," Biles wrote in the caption with a house and hammer emoji. "Cheers to breaking ground."
Owens replied in the comments and wrote, "So excited!!! ❤️"
The couple announced their engagement in February last year. Last month, Biles celebrated her bachelorette party with her close loved ones in Belize.