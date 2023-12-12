"Good Morning America" is helping you continue shopping for everyone on your list, even those who are hardest to shop for.

"GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is sharing her perfect picks -- some with exclusive discount codes -- that you don't want to miss this holiday season.

From toddlers to grandparents and everyone in between, our roundup has something for everyone of every age, at every price point.

Scroll down to check it all out!

For toddlers

"You might not think that a modular couch is the go-to gift for toddlers this year, but you'd be missing out on one of the best things to gift to the littles (and their families!) this year," Bergamotto said. "Essentially, it arrives in pieces and can be pieced together to create a couch or a ball pit, an obstacle course, a lounger, a fort, or whatever your 3-year-old dreams it up to be!"

Amazon Milliard Kids Couch $129.99 Amazon Shop Now

For teens

"This device is called Backbone and it's one of the best and most innovative ways to game on iPhone or Android. You get console quality controls without having to house a big console in your home or pay a hefty price tag for one -- many of which cost around $500," Bergamotto added.

When placing your order for the Backbone, be sure to know what model phone your teen or gift recipient has, because it will determine which product you should buy (think lightning or USB-C charger).

BackBone Backbone One - PlayStation Edition for iPhone - Lightning For a limited time, you can save 30% off using the code GMA30 at checkout. The code can only be used on one (1) device per customer. The promotion expires on Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. ET. $99.99 Backbone

Use the Code GMA30 at checkout Shop Now

"Every generation of teen girls has their signature scents," Bergamotto said.

If you have a beauty-loving teen in your house, they are sure to know and love Sol de Janeiro.

Sol De Janeiro SOL DE JANEIRO Jet Set $30 Sol De Janeiro Shop Now

For co-workers

Gifting to your co-workers can be tricky.

This BPA- and PVC-free silicone popcorn maker provides a healthier option for making one of America's favorite snacks.

A gifting tip from Bergamotto: Use this product to customize your gift -- make a movie-themed gift, or add some cozy extras to round it out.

Amazon The Original Popco Silicone Popcorn Microwave Popper with Handles $17.99 Amazon Shop Now

For the grandparent

Now your grandparents can stay updated on all your major and minor life moments.

"This is the gift that keeps on giving for grandparents that just want to feel connected to every generation of their families."

22% off Aura Carver Mat For a limited time, viewers can save $40 off using the code GMA2023. The code will expire on Dec. 14 at 3 a.m. ET. $139

$179 Aura Shop Now

